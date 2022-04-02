"It was nothing like what he was told" - Barcelona star's agent lashes out at club president Joan Laporta for his comments on contract situation

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto's agent has hit out at club president Joan Laporta over his comments regarding the Spaniard's contract situation.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with the Blaugrana at the end of the season and has been linked with an exit from the club. Laporta had commented on speculation over Roberto's future at the Camp Nou, saying that the midfielder didn't want to sign a new deal with the club.

Laporta told MundoDeportivo (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"He was offered the renewal [...] I even intervened so that there were conditions in consensus with the two parties, and they did not want to sign that renewal."

Laporta continued:

“So we understand that since they didn’t want to sign and now his contract is ending... We’ll see, because he is a player that we have to have special consideration and deference to because he has been part of a glorious stage in Barça’s history. That will focus on talking to him and making things clear for both parties.”

However, Roberto's agent Josep Maria Orobitg has criticised the president for his comments, telling MundoDeportivo that they 'do not conform to reality'. He has denied that Barcelona have offered Roberto a new deal on three occasions since July when the club expressed its desire to keep the midfielder.

Orobitg has said that the only face-to-face meeting that led to no agreement came in September.

Sergi Roberto's agent unhappy with Barcelona's portrayal of his client

There is interest in Sergi Roberto from many teams.

Orobitg said that talks with Barcelona executive Mateu Alemany only led to the conclusion that any new deal is a matter Laporta would be dealing with.

Roberto's agent is displeased with the portrayal of the player that has been painted following the comments from Laporta. Orobitg told MundoDeportivo:

"He forgave a significant part of his salary, also postponing a more than considerable amount of his signing. It's not one of the most expensive in the squad, far from it. He is a canterano, culé, since he was born and loves Barça."

Mundo Deportivo added that in 2019, Roberto accepted a wage reduction of 12% and also deferred 42.9% of the tab like the rest of the squad. According to El Nacional, Roberto had told manager Xavi that he intended to leave this summer with a desire to play in the Premier League.

However, Real Betis and Real Sociedad hold an interest in the veteran, has 12 goals and 37 assists in 316 career appearances for the Blaugrana.

