"It was nothing special" - Paul Scholes plays down Manchester United's 2-0 win against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League

Former midfield general Paul Scholes has played down Manchester United's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Scholes stated that Manchester United's win was nothing special as it was just a case of the players playing in their rightful positions. The 47-year-old pundit credited Jadon Sancho's performance as well. Speaking to BT Sport (via the Manchester Evening News), Scholes said:

"It was nothing special, it was people playing in their positions and playing it correctly, then they can bounce off. I keep saying it, but I thought Sancho was our best player and hope now he kicks on."

Paul Scholes has advised Sancho to adjust his style of play to succeed at Manchester United. The former midfielder credited the 21-year-old winger's performance against Villarreal. Scholes added:

"He's a player who wants to play a possession game, but he won't get that a lot in the big games like on Sunday (against Chelsea) and he needs to adjust his game a bit to be more of a counter-attacking player. He looks like the player we signed for £70-odd million, that's where he's most comfortable. He's more of a footballer with great skills, but he's not the quickest."

Manchester United have secured a safe passage to the knockout rounds of the Champions League following a 2-0 win over Villarreal. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Red Devils deep into the second-half before Jadon Sancho secured all three points with a goal in injury-time.

It is worth noting that this was Sancho's first goal for Manchester United since his big-money move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. It took the 21-year-old winger 15 games to register his first goal contribution for the club.

Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have begun life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the right foot. The 48-year-old Norwegian manager was sacked by the club following their 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick is currently taking charge of the first-team as caretaker manager before Manchester United appoint an interim boss. The Red Devils will only appoint a permanent manager at the end of the current season.

Michael Carrick is likely to be left in charge of Manchester United's trip to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (November 28). The Blues are currently top of the league, having picked up 29 points points from 12 games.

