“It was our objective to sleep 15 points ahead of Madrid” - Barcelona star makes emphatic claim after 4-0 win over Elche

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has indicated that only a win was on the Catalans' minds when they took on Elche on Saturday (April 1).

The Blaugrana traveled to the Estadio Martinez Valero for their first match following the latest international break. They ended up winning the La Liga fixture convincingly by a 4-0 margin. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, while Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also found the back of the net

The victory pushed Barcelona to 71 points from 27 matches, 15 clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the league standings. Los Blancos will play their game in hand on Sunday (April 2) against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking after the win over Elche, Garcia, who started the match, said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“It was our objective to sleep 15 points ahead of Madrid.”

The Spaniard also praised the goalscorers on the night. Lewandowski, Fati and Torres had all endured lean spells prior to Saturday's match, but were on target in a superb attacking display.

“Ansu, Robert and Ferran are all incredible players. We all go through bad streaks and today the ball went inside the net,” Garcia said.

Lastly, he also spoke a little about his own performance against Elche. Garcia started the match in defensive midfield and did a solid job as Barcelona cruised to a victory. Speaking about playing out of position, he said:

“My position is centre-back, but I’m ready to play in whatever position the coach asks from me.”

Garcia ended the match with 89% passing accuracy, one successful dribble, a clearance and an interception. He also won his only ground duel.

Barcelona will go into El Clasico with renewed belief in their attack

There have been no doubts about Barcelona's defensive brilliance this season, with the team conceding just nine times in 27 La Liga matches.

However, their attack has often misfired, especially since the FIFA World Cup break, after which star striker Robert Lewandowski has been very subdued. Ousmane Dembele's injury also seemed to affect their goal output, with neither Ansu Fati nor Ferran Torres showing consistency.

The Catalans put those worries to rest, at least briefly, against Elche on Saturday. They got six of their 12 shots on target, scoring with four of them. Manager Xavi Hernandez will also be pleased that all three of his starting forwards got on the scoresheet as well.

It will likely give Barcelona a boost ahead of a crucial fixture. They will host Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday, April 5. The Blaugrana currently lead the tie 1-0 courtesy of Eder Militao's own-goal in last month's first leg.

