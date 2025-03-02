"It was obvious" - Carlo Ancelotti comments on substituting Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid's loss to Real Betis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the reason behind his taking off star forward Kylian Mbappe early in the second half against Real Betis. The France international failed to record a goal or an assist before his substitution in his side's 2-1 defeat to Real Betis.

Kylian Mbappe did not feature in the Copa del Rey semi-final win over Real Sociedad during the week, with Endrick leading the line in his place. The 26-year-old was restored into the starting lineup for the game against Real Betis but failed to shine for Los Blancos, struggling with the basics.

Speaking to the media after the match, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti spoke about his decision to take off the France international during the game. He pointed out that the Frenchman was struggling physically and was not at 100% fitness during the game.

"He had a tooth problem, he hadn’t trained much and he wasn’t at his best. It was obvious. So to avoid problems I preferred to take him off and put Endrick in. Mbappe hadn’t trained much and he wasn’t at 100%," Ancelotti said.

Mbappe played just 75 minutes before he was taken off for 18-year-old Brazil international Endrick despite his side needing goals at the Benito Villamarin. The former PSG star is his side's most in-form player, with 14 goals in 2025, but he looked far off it against the Seville-based side.

Kylian Mbappe had a tooth removed after last week's win over Girona, leaving him ill and unable to feature against Real Sociedad during the week. The France international had just one touch in the Real Betis box, failed to attempt a single shot, and failed to create any chances for his teammates.

Isco leads Real Betis to win over Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid

Spain international Isco was the star of the show for Real Betis as they claimed an impressive 2-1 win over Real Madrid, denting the title hopes of Los Blancos. The result leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side in third place in LaLiga, with rivals Atletico Madrid momentarily leading the race for the title.

Kylian Mbappe was restored into the starting XI after a tooth problem kept him out against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid needed just 10 minutes to find an opener through Morocco international Brahim Diaz after good work from Mbappe.

The game turned on its head afterwards as Johnny Cardoso equalizer for the home side shortly after the half-hour mark, with Isco setting him up. The former Los Blancos man then added his name to the scoresheet in the 54th minute after Antonio Rudiger fouled Jesus Rodriguez for a penalty.

