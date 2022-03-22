“It was an odd move” – Glen Johnson chooses ‘worst’ signing of the Premier League season

Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson believes that Dele Alli has been the worst signing of the season so far. The midfielder joined Everton from Tottenham in January in a deal reportedly worth upto £40 million but has struggled to make an impact since his switch.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson was asked who he thought were the best and worst signings of the season so far. The former Liverpool man was admittedly perplexed with Everton signing Alli and how difficult the midfielder has found it to break into the side. He said:

"The worst one, which is a bit harsh, I’d say Dele Alli to Everton. It was an odd move. At first I thought it was a good signing as I thought it was a free transfer but since then we’ve all learned that it could potentially cost Everton up to £40 million. I think Dele is a good player, but are you telling me he can’t get into this Everton side? I just don’t understand it. He went there to play and he’s not playing so it just looks odd from the outside.”

Alli has only managed to make six appearances across all competitions for the Toffees since his January move, having started only one game so far. The Englishman has yet to provide a single goal contribution in an Everton shirt and Frank Lampard seems to prefer the likes of Donny van de Beek and Anthony Gordon over the former Tottenham man.

"The best signing I would say" - Johnson on best Premier League signing

Diaz in action for Liverpool

The former Liverpool defender picked Luis Diaz as the best signing this season. The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto in January for a reported £37.5 million. The Colombian has fit seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp's side and has been a menace in the forward line, having scored two goals in 12 appearances since his arrival.

Johnson stated that the way Diaz has already adapted to the Premier League makes the forward his signing of the season. He said:

“The best signing I would say is Luis Díaz for Liverpool. You don’t see many players hit the ground the way he has in the Premier League."

