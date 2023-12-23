"It was one of my favorite games from last season" - Jamie Carragher previews PL clash between Liverpool and Arsenal

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has delivered his verdict on how he thinks his former side will fare against Arsenal on Saturday, December 23.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Friday Night Football alongside Gary Neville, Carragher shared what he thought the game would pan out like.

"Liverpool - probably slight favorites, because it's at Anfield. But you need to take into account that Arsenal haven't played mid-week. I think it'll be a brilliant game.

"It was one of my favorite games from last season, we commentated on it, it was a brilliant game. And hopefully we get the same again!"

Neville then asked Carragher what he thought about Jurgen Klopp's comments about the Anfield crowd following their 5-1 demolition of West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

"It started with you, didn't it? You started all that!

"I think the Manchester United one, was on the fact of probably Liverpool fans thinking, 'We're gonna win this. We get that first goal, we'll go on and win the game'.

"I think mid-week (vs. West Ham) it was fine, there was no problem with the atmosphere at all."

Carragher then circled in on the game against Arsenal, pointing out that Klopp knows the significance of the match, hence tried to draw the fans' attention to the game even more.

"I think Jurgen Klopp just knows that to beat Arsenal on the back of a mid-week game, they're gonna need the crowd. If this game is not at Anfield, Arsenal are massive favorites."

The last time the Gunners won at Anfield in the Premier League was back in September 2012, with goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla securing the win for Arsene Wenger's men.

The game on Saturday could present an opportunity for both teams to go for the win in a bid to extend their gap over Manchester City, who are away for the Club World Cup.

Arsenal's woeful record against Liverpool at Anfield

Since their last win at Anfield in 2012, the Gunners have played 10 games at the venue, drawing thrice and losing seven of those games.

In those games, the north Londoners have shipped a whopping 34 goals at 3.4 goals conceded per game. In reply, they have managed to score just 12 goals during this 11-year period.

Liverpool have done well so far this season and are third in the Premier League after 17 games with 38 points. Arteta's men are just one point ahead in first place, with Unai Emery's Aston Villa sandwiched between the two, on 39 points as well.

