“It was one of the most wonderful things I’ve seen for a long time” – Ian Wright salutes Arsenal fans for what they did during win over Leicester

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was impressed with the club's fans for their support for defender William Saliba in their 4-2 win over Leicester City on August 13. He lauded the fans for their reaction after the Frenchman scored an own goal in their win at the Emirates.

The Gunners took a 2-0 lead against Leicester thanks to a brace from new signing Gabriel Jesus. However, Saliba ended up putting the ball in his own net past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after a misdirected header in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal fans at the Emirates, though, jumped to the Frenchman's support, applauding him and cheering him on every time he was on the ball.

The Gunners won the match 4-2 with Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli each scoring a goal. James Maddison, meanwhile, scored the second goal for the Foxes.

Fans' reactions to Saliba's own goal touched Wright, who said on Wrighty's House Podcast (via HITC):

“It was one of the most wonderful things I’ve seen for a long time I saw at the weekend in that stadium. When he scored the own goal, the reaction of the fans, the ovation everytime he touched the ball afterwards was the kind of thing where if I’m playing you’d be thinking you’re loving this. He did not put a foot wrong in this game."

The north London outfit signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne in 2019, but he spent three years on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, respectively.

He started his first match for the Gunners in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season. He was named 'Man of the Match' for an excellent display.

Arsenal still targetting Leicester midfielder but haven't made a bid yet

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are still interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans but are yet to place a bid. He stated that the club's current priority is to complete outgoings.

Romano said on Que Golazo Podcast (via Football365):

“The midfielder, it has always been Tielemans at the top of the list for Arsenal, but still no official bid to Leicester. I’m told Arsenal are still focused on outgoings."

Tielemans joined Leicester from Monaco in 2019 and has contributed 24 goals and 24 assists in 160 matches for the club across all competitions. His contract with the Foxes expires in the summer of 2023.

With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if the north London club will go in for the Belgian.

