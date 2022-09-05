“It should have been in operation for a long time” – Real Madrid star Toni Kroos offers honest opinion on controversial Super League 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes the European Super League will one day come to fruition.

Los Blancos, as well as 11 of Europe's biggest clubs, attempted to break away from their respective leagues last year to join the infamous Super League. The proposal was to break away from UEFA and create a closed shop league, while also inviting selected other teams to join each year.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus were among those involved in the process, which would have made the dozen clubs an incredible amount of money. However, the plans were widely panned by critics, players and fans and caused a huge amount of backlash and protests.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was an integral part of it and Kroos believes that the plans still exist, but may take a while to put into force. The 32-year-old midfielder told Marca:

"It is obvious that the idea existed and still exists. It should have been in operation for a long time, I think it will take a while to carry it out and I will probably not see it as active player . My opinion on that is that I still believe it will come, but I can't say when."

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos aims dig at players who move to the Premier League

According to The Guardian, the Premier League broke their own transfer window record this summer, with the 20 clubs collectivley spending over £1.9 billion.

That amount is far more than the other major European leagues combined, but Kroos still isn't convinced that the English top-flight is the best.

The German international, who was part of the team that won Real Madrid's fifth Champions League in nine years last term, also hinted that players go to England for the money.

Kroos further added:

"The Premier League has not won an international title this year. TV money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning many titles and (how to) grow more."

Despite the Premier League's clear financial advantage, English teams failed to win any of the European trophies last term. Kroos' Galacticos beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's Roma became the first ever winners of the Europa Conference League, beating Leicester City in the semi-finals.

