“It could be an option” - Mikel Arteta reveals where he’d like to coach if he leaves Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has stated that he would be open to a move back to Spain after his managerial stint at Arsenal. The Gunners manager is not thinking much about the future right now as he wants to focus on the north London club.

Arteta has been linked with a future move to Barcelona. Reports from Spain claim the Blaiugrana have already started planning for life after Xavi, who led them to the La Liga title in the 2022/23 term.

Speaking to FIFA, Arteta admitted that he would like to return to Spain when quizzed if he would manage Barcelona or Real Madrid next. He said:

"Spain is my country. I have been away for many years and at some point it could be an option to return to the league and have other experiences. But [not] now."

Replacing Xavi is not on Arteta's mind right now, and he holds the Barcelona manager in high regards. The Arsenal boss stated that he knows the Spaniard from his playing days at La Masia.

"I've known him since we played together at Barça. Only knowing his character and what he feels about the game made it clear that Barça needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has always been faithful to his ideas, defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year," he said.

Arteta and Xavi could face off in the UEFA Champions League next season as both their sides have qualified for the group stage.

Pep Guardiola claims relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has changed

Pep Guardiola has stated that his relationship with Mikel Arteta has changed since the latter's move to Arsenal. He added that the two still respect each other but are busy with their jobs.

The Manchester City coach said (via 90min):

"It changed because he's in London and I'm in Manchester, so we don't see each other quite often. He's busy, I'm busy, but the affection and the respect I have with him will remain forever, he knows that."

Manchester City stunned Arsenal last season, making a late comeback to win the Premier League title. The Cityzens were five points behind the Gunners at a point in the season but the north London side slipped up towards the end, giving the Manchester-based club the chance to win the league.

