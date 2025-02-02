“It is for others to judge who is the best in the world” - Arne Slot lavishes praise on Liverpool star who did ‘incredibly well’ against Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Alisson Becker for his performance in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (February 1). The Brazilian keeper was fabulous for the Reds, making four saves in the match to help his side to victory on the road.

Speaking to the press about the performance of his keeper in the match, Slot hailed the Brazilian, saying (via TBR Football):

“He does incredibly well. He has been so important for so many years, it is for others to judge who is the best in the world and the league. Yeah maybe his teammates wanted to be sure he was really fit and to give him a lot of work."

Trending

"No, of course, that’s not the idea, but he showed today and I don’t think anybody needed him to show it today because I think everyone knows he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. He showed today that he definitely is this because he was so important for us with so many saves," Slot added.

Alisson Becker has been indispensable between the sticks for Liverpool since he arrived from AS Roma for a reported €62.5 million in 2018. He has played 283 games for the side, conceding 251 goals and keeping 123 clean sheets. The 32-year-old has helped the side to the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

"We had to play on top of our abilities, and we needed a bit of luck to win this game" - Arne Slot is pleased with Liverpool's win over Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared his pleasure following his side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The South Coast side came into the match in fine form with an 11-game unbeaten streak.

A Mohamed Salah brace helped the table-topping Reds to victory on the road against their spirited opponents of the day. Slot was impressed with his side for securing the win. Speaking after the match to Sky Sports (via FotMob), the Dutchman said:

"[It was] exactly the game we expected. They're so intense, and they keep running every second. I said before the game when we were 3-0 up at Anfield at half-time, they kept on running. We had to play on top of our abilities, and we needed a bit of luck to win this game."

He added:

"They were constantly trying to do things. I didn't think we controlled the game. It is a good team and a good manager. I am very happy that we could keep a clean sheet and score two goals."

Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at Anfield on Thursday (February 6). The Merseyside club will look to overturn its 1-0 deficit from the first leg (January 8).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback