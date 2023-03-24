"It was perfect, I assisted and he scored" - Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'best' player of all time

Former Real Madrid maestro Mesut Ozil has looked back on his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that it was a pleasure playing with the sharpshooter.

Real Madrid’s all-time top-scorer (450 goals in 438 games) Cristiano Ronaldo played with recently-retired playmaker Mesut Ozil for three seasons between 2010 and 2013. Ozil and Ronaldo seemed to be on the same wavelength, effortlessly finding each other on the pitch. The pair played 149 matches together for Los Blancos, combining for an impressive 39 goals.

In an interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Ozil reminisced about playing with the Al-Nassr superstar. The former Arsenal star hailed Ronaldo as the best player of all time, revealing it was a privilege playing alongside such an efficient goalscorer.

Ozil said:

“It was a lot of fun playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, who for me is the best player of all time. We both understood each other very well on the pitch, it was perfect. I assisted and he scored. Giving passes to a player who almost never missed was a gift.”

An angry Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out after Real Madrid sold Ozil to Arsenal in 2013, calling it bad news for him.

The former Manchester United star said (via 90min):

“The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me. He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal. I'm angry about Ozil leaving.”

Ozil, 34, hung up his boots on Wednesday (22 March), announcing his decision via social media channels. He played for Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir over the course of his senior career. He was also integral to Germany’s FIFA World Cup win in 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after making history with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting XI as Roberto Martinez’s Portugal took on Liechtenstein in their first 2024 European Championship qualifier on Thursday (23 March). It was the Portugal skipper’s 197th international match, with no player in history appearing in as many matches for their country.

Ronaldo marked the special occasion with a couple of goals, helping the 2016 European Champions cruise to a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. After the match, the Real Madrid legend expressed his pride in becoming the most-capped international player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre. Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre.🙌🏽🇵🇹 https://t.co/a6XcSEqLSE

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter:

“Such good feelings for playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most capped player ever.🙌🏽🇵🇹”

Ronaldo scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Twelve minutes later, he dispatched a powerful free-kick to find the top corner. Bernardo Silva (47’) and Joao Cancelo (8’) scored the other two goals for Os Navegadores on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes