"It would have been a perfect way to close the circle" - Ex-Barcelona star says club reached out to sign him again

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jordi Masip recently revealed that the club reached out to sign him again after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury earlier in the season. The 36-year-old shared that he was open to returning to the Catalan club, but the Blaugrana opted to sign Wojciech Szczesny instead.

Masip came through the Catalan club's famous La Masia youth ranks to make 79 appearances for Barcelona Athletic and four appearances for the senior team. He helped the side to three Copa del Reys, two LaLiga titles, one Spanish Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

In a recent interview with SPORT, the 36-year-old keeper recalled the conversation with club representatives about a potential return, saying (via Barca Universal):

“My representatives have contact with someone from the club and they asked about my situation. My availability was total for Barça. If I had to go there I have no problem, but I understood that they were looking for a goalkeeper with experience at the European level, which maybe I haven’t had. I have been there for many years, they know me and I know the house, but they opted for Szczesny and now they are really playing very good games.”

Masip concluded:

“I would have loved to be honest. It would have been a perfect way to close the circle, to end my career where I started and the truth is that it would have been perfect. But well, I understand the reasons and I know it was very complicated.”

Masip left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for Real Valladolid on a free transfer but is currently without a club after leaving the Spanish side on a free transfer last summer.

Dutch legend praises Barcelona midfielder after impressive performances

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has praised Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong after his impressive recent performances for the Catalan side. The former Ajax star has been one of the best players for the Blaugrana this season, helping them to the top of the LaLiga table.

De Jong joined the Catalan outfit from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for a reported €86 million fee. The Dutchman has played 242 times for the Blaugrana, scoring 19 and assisting 22, helping them win two Spanish Super Cups, one LaLiga, and one Copa del Rey.

In a recent discussion with Ziggo Sport, Gullit praised the Barcelona star, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’ve criticized him a lot. A few months ago, we all thought he’d become a supporting player in midfield. Now he’s back in the starting lineup, has regained his best form, and is once again a key player for his team.”

The Dutch legend concluded:

“We have to recognize that Frenkie’s improvement is a great achievement. I’m very happy for him and I think it will be very positive for the national team. He’s great, but if he doesn’t play well, I’ll criticize him again. For now, he’s playing well, and it’s fair that he receives all the praise in the world.”

Frenkie de Jong has featured prominently for Barcelona this season, playing 1380 minutes across 29 games for the side. He is contracted with the club until the summer of 2026.

