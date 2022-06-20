"It was the player who chose" - Fabrizio Romano makes interesting claim on Real Madrid's pursuit of Erling Haaland 

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid tried to sign Erling Haaland, adding that the player ultimately chose Manchester City.

After enjoying a blistering spell with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland agreed to join Manchester City. The English champions triggered the Norwegian’s €60 million release clause, signing him on a five-year deal (via Fabrizio Romano).

The star striker's salary is set to be on par with the club’s highest-paid player, Kevin De Bruyne, at around €435990 per week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



8035 days later, Manchester City officially announce the signing of Erling Haaland.



€60m release clause triggered one month ago, contracts completed until June 2027.



Manchester City have their new striker #MCFC

Italian journalist Romano insisted that the Spanish champions gave their English counterparts some competition, confirming that it was the 21-year-old who preferred City.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“Real Madrid certainly negotiated for Haaland, there was more than one meeting for Erling to join Madrid but it was the player who chose Manchester, not Real Madrid who rejected Haaland.”

The striker’s father Alf-Inge plied his trade at Manchester City for three seasons. The pride of succeeding his father at the English club may have played a role in his decision to snub Los Merengues.

Fabrizio Romano quashes Erling Haaland to Real Madrid rumors

In a recent report, Spanish newspaper AS claimed that Haaland has a €150 million release clause in his City contract, which the Whites would trigger in 2024.

Romano, however, debunked the report, claiming that City did not disclose any details on Haaland's release clause.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Haaland: "Man City, great move for me. I'm proud. There are so many world-class players in this squad and Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions". "I want to score goals, win trophies and improve".

The Italian wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“Staying on Manchester City for a moment, my understanding is that the club have not yet released any details on Erling Haaland’s release clause and do not want to comment. I think it is also something that we can understand, since Erling has just joined the club and there is no need to comment on future scenarios.”

He added:

“Spain is a possibility for his future, but to date any reports about negotiations or release clauses are not correct. Man City want to plan with Haaland for the present and future, so there are not even contacts with anyone else.”

Haaland, who joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, featured in 87 games for the German outfit, recording 83 goals and 19 assists.

He will officially join Manchester City on July 1.

