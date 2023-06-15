“It would be a pleasure to see him at the Bombonera” - Argentina legend confirms Lionel Messi will attend his farewell game

Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme has confirmed that former teammate Lionel Messi will be in attendance for his farewell match.

Riquelme retired from professional football in January 2015 but will have a testimonial game on June 25 at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The former midfielder has several illustrious teammates, having played for clubs such as Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Villarreal.

He notably shared the field with Messi during the latter's early days with La Albiceleste and wore the #10 jersey before it was taken over by the latter. There were doubts over whether La Pulga would attend the match on June 25, but Riquelme has put those to rest.

He recently stated that Lionel Messi will be at La Bombonera for his farewell match, saying (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

“Messi will be at my farewell game on June 25th.”

Riquelme further added that the upcoming contest was initially scheduled four years ago, but Messi was unavailable due to club football commitments:

“A farewell game was supposed to take place in 2019, but Messi called me to tell me not to hold it because he was busy playing and not having enough time.

“Today I was fortunate enough to speak with him and he told me that he will be here on the 25th of this month and that it would be a pleasure to see him at the Bombonera.”

Lionel Messi and Juan Roman Riquelme shared the pitch 27 times for Argentina. Messi assisted Riquelme on three occasions, while the reverse occurred four times in those games.

La Albiceleste recorded 17 wins and five losses when the two talismanic forwards played together, even winning the 2008 Olympic Gold Medal.

Overall, Riquelme featured 51 times for Argentina, recording 17 goals and 20 assists.

Lionel Messi will play two matches for Argentina before attending Juan Roman Riquelme's farewell

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina squad in China for the ongoing international break.

The reigning FIFA World Cup winners are set to take on Australia in a friendly match at the Workers Stadium in Beijing on Thursday, June 15. Following that match, Lionel Scaloni's side will travel to Jakarta to take on Indonesia in another friendly at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on June 19.

Messi is expected to feature in both matches and will look to extend his record of 102 goals and 56 assists in 174 matches for Argentina. He will then be seen at Juan Roman Riquelme's farewell six days after La Albiceleste's match against Indonesia.

