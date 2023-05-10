“It was a pleasure to share beautiful moments with you” – Neymar pens emotional tribute to Sergio Busquets ahead of Barcelona exit

Neymar Jr. penned an emotional message as Sergio Busquets recently announced that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. Busquets will be bringing an end to his legendary spell at the Catalan club.

The Spaniard has so far made 719 appearances for the club and has won 31 trophies. His tally could rise up to 32 as Barca are close to winning the La Liga this season.

Neymar was teammates with Busquets during his time at Barcelona. The pair shared the pitch 158 times and won eight trophies together, including one UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles. The Brazilian wrote for his former teammate on his Instagram story:

“Thank you for everything, Busi. It was a pleasure to share beautiful moments with you. You’re great and I wish you the best for your new stage.”

Lionel Messi also penned an emotional message for Busquets after the news that the midfielder would leave the club. The Argentine attacker wrote on his Instagram:

"On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family. Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Busquets has been a one-club man throughout his career. He has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and the MLS. What the future beholds for the legendary midfielder remains to be seen.

How many matches did Neymar play for Barcelona?

Neymar joined Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos at the start of the 2013-14 season. Known for his trickery and skills, the Brazilian further matured as a player at Barca.

He made 186 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he formed a fearsome attacking trio MSN (the initials of all three players' names).

The Brazilian eventually left the club at the start of the 2017-18 season. He joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches for the Parisian club.

