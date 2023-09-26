"It won't be possible for 90 minutes" - Houston Dynamo defender pinpoints weakness in Lionel Messi's game ahead of Inter Miami clash

All focus will be on Lionel Messi when Inter Miami go take on Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (September 27). Ahead of the game, Dynamo defender Erik Sviatchenko has pinpointed a weakness in the Argentine's game that could be exploited.

Messi has made football look easy since switching to the MLS this summer, considering the way he's been tearing opposition defenses apart and scoring goals galore.

Sviatchenko has a mountain to move as he looks to contain the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the US Open Cup final.

When asked if he foresees any notable weaknesses in the Inter Miami' maestro's game, the Ukrainian-born Danish defender explained that keeping Messi away from goal would be key. He, however, doubts if that would be possible across 90 minutes.

“If you can keep him away from goal for as long as the game goes on, because Messi sometimes in the role he has now, he also drifts away from goal to get the ball," he was quoted as saying by GOAL.



"But, of course, it won't be possible for 90 minutes. He will pop up. He e will pop up in spaces where he'll get himself in dangerous spots, either to assist or to have a hit on goal.

"It's very difficult to see where the weaknesses are. You can lose the game, within a second. He can take advantage of the slightest kind of mistake or the slightest unawareness in the team,” he added.

This isn't the first time Erik Sviatchenko will be coming up against Lionel Messi. The duo have come against each other in the UEFA Champions League years back. Reflecting on his experience, the defender said:

“I wouldn't say that I had the best experience. The first game we played against Messi and Barcelona, with Celtic, we lost 7-0!”

Lionel Messi struggling with fitness issues ahead of Inter Miami versus Houston Dynamo US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi isn't 100% fit yet.

The Argentine limped off in the 37th minute during Inter Miami's 4-0 MLS win over Toronto FC on September 21. He was also forced to miss last weekend's 1-1 draw with Orlando City due to fitness concerns.

Lionel Messi is still not fully fit to play the the full 90 minutes of the US Open Cup final, but he's expected to be involved in some capacity. The Argentine has been the difference maker for the Herons since joining arriving in the summer, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 appearances across competitions.