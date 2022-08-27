"It would be possible" - Jurgen Klopp drops hint about £7.7 million Liverpool star starting today against Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he would have no qualms about starting Fabio Carvalho in the Reds' upcoming Premier League fixture.

Liverpool began the 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, they have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign so far, earning just two points from three matches.

The Reds will be looking to set the record straight when they host AFC Bournemouth at Anfield today (August 27). It remains to be seen if Klopp will make any major changes to his team as he continues his search for his first league win.

Midfield duo Jordan Henderson and James Milner were among those who struggled in the team's 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Monday. The German could replace one of them with Carvalho, who was impressive off the bench at Old Trafford.

Liverpool signed the 19-year-old from Fulham for a deal worth £7.7 million earlier this summer. The attacker has featured in each of the team's four matches this season, showing glimpses of what he can bring to the table.

Speaking ahead of the match against Bournemouth, Klopp suggested that Carvalho may be handed his full debut against the Cherries. The 55-year-old went on to heap praise on the Portuguese for his qualities. He told a press conference:

"Of course, it would be possible. The problem is a little bit [that] Fabio is the one player who can play in midfield and up front and how can we change? Stuff like this."

"It's really good. It's very positive all the things we saw from him, he's a great boy, [a] really top-class boy, well-educated, in the middle of the group, cheeky as well - all these kinds of things."

Carvalho played a key role in Liverpool's third goal against Manchester City in the Community Shield despite coming on as a late substitute.

How did Liverpool youngster Carvalho fare for Fulham?

Carvalho rose through the ranks at Fulham's academy before making his senior debut in their 2-0 EFL Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. It is worth noting that Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was in charge of the Cottagers at the time.

The teenager went on to establish himself as a key player for the London outfit last term. He helped them earn promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists from 36 matches.

