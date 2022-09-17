"It could potentially be a fairly severe injury" - Injury expert says Manchester United star's 'flexibility' could be affected

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has shed light on Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's Achilles injury that he picked up during his side's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford last month.

Martial was expected to lead Erik ten Hag's attacking line in the 2022-23 term after a fantastic pre-season coupled with the club's failure to sign a centre-forward in the summer window.

However, he has so far played just 45 minutes of football in the ongoing campaign after missing the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.

SPORTbible @sportbible Anthony Martial on criticism of his body language:



"I'll tell you simply: I'm a footballer, not an actor.” Anthony Martial on criticism of his body language: "I'll tell you simply: I'm a footballer, not an actor.” https://t.co/yHiHOXzCpP

Dinnery, while explaining how an Achilles tendon injury heals, stressed that Manchester United could be in a spot of bother if the Frenchman doesn't return to training after the upcoming international break.

"It could potentially be a fairly severe injury,” he told Football Insider. “But we do know that it responds well to conservative treatment. With rest, you’d hope he responds well and the pain subsides.

“It does affect flexibility and strength. It’s a very painful condition. With the type of player, he is, with explosive, quick movements, you understand the potential ramifications of having decreased flexibility over the first five to 10 yards."

He added:

“Hopefully, a reduction in load will help facilitate a quicker return to play, but that isn’t always the case, You are beholden to the tendon.

“The international break gives us a two-week period to hopefully see him come back after that. If it stretches beyond that, it can be a bit of a concern."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has used Marcus Rashford up front in Anthony Martial's absence

In Martial's absence, the Manchester United manager has used Marcus Rashford up front instead of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Englishman has performed commendably, scoring three and assisting two goals in six Premier League appearances.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "It's obvious (he can)."



Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England's World Cup squad despite the forward being set to miss upcoming games due to injury.



"It's obvious (he can)."Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England's World Cup squad despite the forward being set to miss upcoming games due to injury.https://t.co/9CvC8XM0Ju

Highlighting how Rashford's goal-scoring form must ease the pressure a bit on the club to rush Martial back from injury, Dinnery said:

“With scheduling at the moment, it might be something that has to be managed over the course of the season. The form of Marcus Rashford eases the pressure to bring him back too early from injury.”

