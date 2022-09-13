"It has been pretty impressive" - Manchester United's Christian Eriksen names £34 million Liverpool star as the toughest African player he has faced in the Premier League 

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has hailed Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the toughest African player he has faced in his career.

Salah has been a force to be reckoned with for the Reds since switching from Roma for a £34 million fee in 2017. He has recorded 159 goals and 66 assists in 262 games for Liverpool across competitions, helping them to a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Squawka @Squawka No one could catch Mohamed Salah at the weekend. No one could catch Mohamed Salah at the weekend. 🎨 https://t.co/RyWo2GW0te

Eriksen, who has faced Salah at three different clubs (Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Manchester United), knows firsthand about the threat he possesses. So when asked to reveal the most formidable player he’d faced from the African continent, the Danish international unhesitantly put forward Salah’s name. The United midfielder told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“I would have to say Salah. He has been in the Premier League for a few years and also previously at Chelsea.

“But to play the level he has done, over the last few years, it has been pretty impressive.”

Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this summer, has scored 120 Premier League goals in 186 appearances. His exploits have won him a whopping three Golden Boots. He also won the Playmaker Award in the 2021-22 season for providing the highest number of assists (13) in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen has arguably been Manchester United’s signing of the summer

Manchester United splurged a lot on the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and, of course, Antony, but none of them have been as impressive as free agent Christian Eriksen. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has hit the ground running at Old Trafford, barely putting a foot wrong.

He has kept the game ticking as a central midfielder, has helped out defensively whenever needed, and has been impressive higher up the pitch as well. Eriksen has given his coach Erik ten Hag the freedom to experiment with his formation without necessarily losing on quality.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Paul Scholes on Eriksen: “Well, forwards know when the ball’s coming – they know they’ve got a midfield player who is thinking about them even before the ball comes. They know he’s watching, he’s looking all the time.” Paul Scholes on Eriksen: “Well, forwards know when the ball’s coming – they know they’ve got a midfield player who is thinking about them even before the ball comes. They know he’s watching, he’s looking all the time.” #MUFC ✅ Paul Scholes on Eriksen: “Well, forwards know when the ball’s coming – they know they’ve got a midfield player who is thinking about them even before the ball comes. They know he’s watching, he’s looking all the time.” #MUFC 🤝🔴 https://t.co/R8S82dawbN

The Denmark international has thus far featured in all seven games for Manchester United this season, recording an assist. His only goal contribution came in the 3-1 victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal on matchday six, with him brilliantly setting up Marcus Rashford’s second goal of the night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty