"It was pretty special" - Liverpool star Conor Bradley reacts after scoring for Northern Ireland in win over Scotland

Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley has expressed his delight at scoring his first international goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win against Scotland on Tuesday (March 26).

Bradley has had a breakthrough season at Anfield, making 18 appearances across competitions. He netted his first goal for the Reds in their 4-1 league victory over Chelsea in January and helped them beat the Blues in the EFL Cup final last month.

Having found joy at club level, the Liverpool youngster is now also finding success on the international stage. The right-back opened his account for Northern Ireland over the international break, scoring the winner against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Playing in an advanced midfield role, Bradley won the ball on the edge of the Scotland penalty area on the left-hand side. The youngster then made space for himself before finding the top corner courtesy of a slight deflection. Reflecting on the goal, he said [via The Daily Mail]:

"Definitely the best one I've scored. We lost the ball and I tried to win it back as quickly as I could and I took a touch and the whole far corner just opened up for me so I thought why not have a strike."

"It took a nick and just flew in the top corner. Sometimes you get a bit of luck on your side. It was pretty special. My first for Bolton was one of my favorites and the one for Liverpool against Chelsea was very, very special."

The Northern Ireland international added:

"I'm over the moon. It's one I've been dreaming of for quite a while, to score my first international goal and I don't think even in my dreams it was that good a goal."

Bradley has scored nine goals in his career, with seven of them coming during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season.

It has not all been smooth sailing for Liverpool's Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley has been in fine form for club and country on the pitch. However, it has not all been smooth sailing for the full-back off it. His father sadly passed away on February 3, three days after he netted his first Liverpool goal against Chelsea.

The youngster consequently missed the Reds' Premier League games against Arsenal and Burnley. He picked up right where he left off upon returning, helping the team lift the EFL Cup at Wembley on February 25.

Bradley's form has helped Jurgen Klopp's side cope with the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international has missed 18 games across competitions due to injuries this season.