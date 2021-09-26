"It is pretty tough to put him in the right situation" - Arsenal manager warns derby debutants ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has accepted that some of his inexperienced new signings will be thrown into the clash against Tottenham Hotspur despite having little to no preparation for a game of such magnitude.

Speaking ahead of the crucial north London derby, Mikel Arteta said he believes it will be tough for new players to dive straight into the big game. However, the Arsenal manager wants his new signings to show some determination, passion and control over the tasks given to them on the pitch.

When asked whether a player can be pre-equipped for a derby, Arteta said:

"It’s pretty tough to put him in the right situation.

"You can show him images, you can talk to him about that, and then you have to experience it, like any other game.

"You have to live it and go there with the determination and passion to enjoy a big game and do what you are able to do, and control the things you do on the pitch.”

Mikel Arteta wants his Arsenal side to show determination and hunger as it plays a vital role in getting a result in the Premier League.

The Arsenal manager also said he wants his players to show some solid fighting spirit and make it a common norm for future games.

"Every time we are on the pitch we have to do it for ourselves because we know it’s a basic principle to compete in any game in the Premier League and get the results we want.

"Hopefully afterwards people will be convinced we are able to do that. We’ve done it in the past, since I’ve been here and in previous years with other managers, and kept that belief we are able to do it and [for it to] become something normal," Arteta added.

Arsenal have signed young players to build a team for the future

Arsenal spent close to £140 million in bringing in six new players in the recently concluded transfer window. The Gunners have signed players who are 23 years old or younger.

Five of the six new signings have no prior experience of playing in the north London derby. However, Mikel Arteta is set to include them all in the matchday squad.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal are set to start with the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga expected to feature from the bench.

