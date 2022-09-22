“It would probably have been a better idea to go to Tottenham because Manchester United are too big a club for him” – Ex-United star rips apart Bruno Fernandes in explosive rant 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has slammed Bruno Fernandes following his recent revelation of Tottenham Hotspur's interest in signing him.

Fernandes sat down with The Athletic in an interview earlier this week, where the Portuguese reflected on his transfer to Manchester United in January 2020. He revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were also keen to sign him from Sporting CP at the time.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Tottenham's interest in Bruno Fernandes is real according to Sport Witness and negotiations are ongoing. United clearly think our current midfield is good enough when Spurs are adding Ndombele and Bruno... Tottenham's interest in Bruno Fernandes is real according to Sport Witness and negotiations are ongoing. United clearly think our current midfield is good enough when Spurs are adding Ndombele and Bruno...

Parker, who hasn't been too pleased with the midfielder's attitude of late, has claimed that Spurs would've been the better option for him in an explosive rant. The Englishman said while speaking to BeMyBet:

“We have to turn around and say maybe Pochettino looked at the players that he had and didn’t want him if he didn’t sign him. They probably didn’t offer as much money as Manchester United, which totally makes sense because United do overpay when they are signing players.”

He added:

“But it would probably have been a better idea to go to Tottenham because [Manchester] United are too big of a club for him in the sense that you can see how rubbish he plays when things ain’t going right.”

The former England defender went on to state that Fernandes doesn't have the level of discipline a Manchester United player should have. He also claimed that the Red Devils supporters would wish that the Portuguese had joined Spurs instead.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb 🗣 | Bruno Fernandes says Tottenham were the perfect fit for him, and in the league he likes the most: 🗣 | Bruno Fernandes says Tottenham were the perfect fit for him, and in the league he likes the most: https://t.co/aXHesS35dA

He said:

“He definitely isn’t the kind of disciplined player that Manchester United need. And I’m pretty sure that many Man United fans, despite him lifting them during the lockdown period, would say that they´ve wished he joined Tottenham instead of Man United."

Fernandes has contributed 51 goals and 40 assists in 134 matches since joining the Red Devils.

How Manchester United and Tottenham have fared in the Premier League so far this season

Bruno Fernandes (R) in action for United

It hasn't been the best of starts for the Portuguese midfielder this term. So far, he's recorded just one goal and one assist to his name in six Premier League games for the Red Devils.

United currently occupy fifth position in the table with 12 points from six games, courtesy of four victories and two defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are currently ranked third in the rankings with 17 points from seven games. The north Londoners have recorded five victories and two draws to their name in the English top flight.

