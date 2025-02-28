"It was probably one of the only confrontations I had with Jurgen" – Pep Lijnders opens up on fight with Jurgen Klopp over Liverpool defender

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has claimed that he had an altercation with Jurgen Klopp over promoting Northern Irish full-back Conor Bradley to the Reds' first-team.

Bradley, who rose through the Reds' youth setup, had made five overall cup appearances for his side before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He was sent out on loan to EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2022 to further his development with regular action.

However, Lijnders has stated that he was determined to add Bradley to Liverpool's first-team squad in 2022. He said in the new four-part documentary 'Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era' (h/t Mirror):

"I remember that I really fought, proper fought, for Conor to be our [backup] behind Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. I was really trying to keep him at the club because I believed that he would already be ready at that time."

Lijnders, who left the Reds prior to the start of the ongoing term, added:

"The club made the decision together with Jurgen get him out on loan, and it really, really upset me a lot. There were hard, hard words and it was probably one of the only confrontations I had with Jurgen. He won't remember it anyway but I remember it."

Bradley, 21, relished a sensational loan spell at Bolton in the 2022-23 season. He helped them finish fifth in the League One standings and lift the EFL Trophy, registering seven goals and six assists in 53 total club matches.

Since returning from loan, Bradley has established himself as a vital squad member for Arne Slot's outfit. He has started 26 of his 45 overall appearances for his club in the last two terms, contributing eight assists so far.

Liverpool star labelled 'flop of the season'

During a recent interview with betting outlet Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was asked to name the biggest flop of the season in the Premier League. He replied:

"I was expecting a big season from Darwin Nunez. From a striker's point of view, he's got all the attributes. I really rate the kid, but for some reason, they're not getting the best out of him at Liverpool. So, he will probably be the one that is a big disappointment to me because I see so much better in him."

So far this campaign, Darwin Nunez has started just seven of his 22 league appearances. He has scored just four times, including a brace against Brentford last month, in 894 minutes of first-team action for his side.

Overall, Nunez has scored six goals in 36 total club games this season.

