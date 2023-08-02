“It would proper chill him out” – Ben Foster sheds light on unique hobby David Beckham enjoyed during international duty

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster recently revealed that his compatriot David Beckham used to enjoy his spare time by playing with Lego in his room.

Beckham, an icon in the history of the sport, played for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as for England. The current Inter Miami owner, however, had a unique hobby as revealed by Foster in the latest episode of his podcast, Fozcast.

Foster, who won eight caps for the Three Lions, said (via Daily Mail)

"He used to bring Lego sets to England. He would go into his room and just do Lego all night. It would proper chill him out. He would just sit there, do his Lego set, have a nice time. Lovely."

Back in 2020, David Beckham revealed his passion for Lego as he said in an appearance on Tonight's Show with Jimmy Fallon:

"I grew up making Lego when I was eight or nine years old. Actually, I continue it and Victoria always laughs at me. She'll come down at like two o'clock in the morning and I'll be trying to finish a piece off."

Beckham further added:

"She posted something the other day and I think she said because it was like 11 years and above, she was like: 'Really? You are still up at two o'clock in the morning doing 11 years and above Lego?"

Victoria Beckham's post about her husband's Lego habits

David Beckham was ecstatic after Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi

The English superstar was known as one of the most popular and technically gifted footballers of the modern era. David Beckham, who retired in 2013, is now the co-owner of the MLS club Inter Miami. He acquired the club back in 2014.

Inter Miami recently completed the biggest signing in their short history. Lionel Messi joined the MLS club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired.

Beckham was elated to welcome the Argentina captain as he said (via Hindustan Times):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Since joining the David Beckham co-owned club, Lionel Messi has given the fans a glimpse of his tremendous talent. The Argentine forward has scored three goals and has provided one assist in two games for the club.