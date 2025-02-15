"It was a punch in the stomach" - Former Real Madrid attacker Ronaldo speaks up on Brazilians stars and poor relationship with Barcelona

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Ronaldo Nazario has spoken up about La Blaugrana's poor relationship with players from Brazil. The two-time World Cup winner spent a solitary season with the Catalan club before leaving to join Inter Milan in 1997.

The Brazilian discussed his grievances with his countryman Romario, who also left the Catalan side contentiously after two years, on his YouTube channel, saying:

“They have had a very big management problem for a long time, It was a punch in the stomach. I was loving the city. Rivaldo left fighting. Ronaldinho left fighting, and Neymar left fighting. Look at the story that Barcelona created with so many successful Brazilians, but in the end, the relationship deteriorated and ended very badly.”

Ronaldo joined Barcelona's eternal rivals, Real Madrid, five years after leaving them for Inter Milan in 2002 for a reported €45 million. He won the Ballon d'Or once at each club in 1997 and 2002.

"There were several moments" - When Brazilian star admitted to wanting Barcelona exit before Real Madrid clash

Before his side faced Real Madrid in October 2024 in the first El Classico of the season, Barcelona forward Raphinha admitted he previously considered leaving the club.

Speaking about his initial struggles at the club back in 2022 and admitting he thought about leaving the side, the Brazilian star told ESPN ahead of the Classico:

"Man, there were several moments, not just one [when I considered leaving Barça]. My first six months here, the period from the summer transfer window until the World Cup, was a season in which I didn't have the best of starts, so it crossed my mind to leave the club."

"There was a lot of self-doubt. I have a nasty habit of criticizing myself heavily, so to speak, so that pressure made me think about leaving. Then, obviously, after the World Cup, I had a huge turnaround, managing to put up great numbers in six months."

Raphinha helped Barcelona to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in October, bagging a goal and an assist. He is having a fabulous season for La Blaugrana, registering 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 games across all competitions.

