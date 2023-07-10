“It was a pure bo*ty call and that’s what disgusted me" - Model Tanisha Bellucci claims Premier League footballer slid into her DMs when she was 17 

Teenage model Tanisha Bellucci recently spoke out about how she felt when approached by a Premier League footballer on social media. Now 18, the English model revealed that she was contacted by the concerned athlete when she was 17 (via Daily Star).

The conversation began with the footballer employed by a top-flight English team reacting with a fire emoji to one of Bellucci's Instagram stories. In an exclusive with the Daily Star, she said:

“I was creeped out because of his status and was shocked how easy it is for someone well-known to just try and sh*g someone. It was a pure booty call and that’s what disgusted me. I felt like a pizza order and it felt like he was actually ordering a takeout with toppings."

She continued:

"It felt like prostitution, there was not even an offer for a drink, just ‘shout me’ when I am ready. He wanted to go’ bend over’ and then recycle me and that’s what is the most shocking thing.”

The young model still lives with her mother, Carla Bellucci in Hitchin, Herts, who furiously responded to the incident. She said:

"I’m furious at these footballers chasing my daughter when she is only just 18. She shared it with me as she said she loves to share everything with me. We are super close, thank god she did."

The 41-year-old model believes it is important for children to communicate with their parents to help avoid such unpleasant encounters.

OnlyFans model Alyssa Jay claims Everton footballer requested nude photos on Snapchat

Everton FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

OnlyFans model Alyssa Jay recently exposed an Everton footballer recently while speaking on the Option One Podcast. The athlete allegedly requested nudes from the 27-year-old model, who refused instantly. The footballer shot back and allegedly said:

"Do you not know who I am?"

According to Jay, she was continually sent abusive messages that frustrated her. She recalled:

"The thing that shocked me was the ‘do you not know who I am’ bit. I knew who he was because he messaged me on Instagram but I don’t watch football to be fair, I’m not a big football person. I could see who he was from Instagram but it doesn’t mean anything. I think with footballers power just goes to their head.”

Jay stated that it was disrespectful for the Toffees player to request nude images considering her nature of work.

Poll : 0 votes