“It pushes everyone to go onto the next level” - Arsenal star shuts down rumors of unrest, hails teams display against Aston Villa

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has shut down rumors of unrest following his muted celebrations after scoring against Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24). The Gunners came away 2-0 winners on the day, but it needed inspiration off the bench from the Belgian, who scored the opener in the 67th minute.

Thomas Partey made sure of the points by scoring from range 10 minutes later. Following his strike, Trossard didn't seem jubilant about the goal, leading to speculations over whether the 29-year-old was happy with his role.

Gabriel Martinelli has been preferred on the left flank for the north Londoners' first two league matches of the season. However, claiming that he's happy, Trossard said (via the club's official website):

"I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I'm very happy to have an impact and help the team and it's a great win for us."

"I think you can see it on the pitch as well, I'm feeling great. I think I've shown that over the last months and it helps the team as well and it pushes everyone across the team. In every position there's competition, it's what the club also needs."

Trossard has usually delivered when called upon by Mikel Arteta in recent times. Throughout his Arsenal career, the former Brighton attacker has made 70 appearances across competitions, bagging 19 goals and 12 assists.

It will be interesting to see whether Trossard is given a starting spot in Arsenal's next league match against Brighton on August 31.

Arsenal continue to be linked with Nico Williams in final week of transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly still being linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. This is according to The Independent, who also state that the Gunners have accepted that this particular transfer may fail to get done this time around (via Sky Sports).

The Spain international has been heavily linked with Barcelona as well after his exploits for La Roja in their Euro 2024 success. Williams scored two goals, one of which came in in the final and bagged an assist in the competition.

Arsenal's conundrum in the left-wing position has led to their continued links with the 22-year-old attacker. He was also brilliant for his current employers last season, scoring eight goals and bagging 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions.

