“It is quite clear that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into that plan” – Robbie Fowler offers ‘simple answer’ on what Manchester United must do with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United amid his struggles for regular game time this season. According to the Reds legend, the Portuguese doesn't appear to be in Erik ten Hag's plans and should help himself by exiting Old Trafford.

The attacker has made eight appearances in the Premier League so far. However, only two of those have been in the starting XI, with the remaining six being cameo appearances.

Reflecting on the Portuguese's situation at Old Trafford at the moment, Robbie Fowler explained that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't have a significant role in Ten Hag's system and advised him to leave for more playing time.

The Liverpool legend told FairBettingSites (via the Mirror):

"It is quite clear that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into that plan, so the best concern for all parties is if he goes. The simple answer I can give you. He is a great player but if he wants to play close to 90 minutes then he has got to go."

Fowler proceeded to say that he left Liverpool for Leeds United for the same reason after he was sidelined at Anfield. The former England striker, however, warned Cristiano Ronaldo that he must be ready to accept a pay cut if he intends to take such a step. Fowler continued:

"As a player, it is hard to get your head around that you aren’t the first player being picked for the team. That’s why I left Liverpool for Leeds. I felt for me and my game, as much as I love Liverpool, I needed to play football. I felt I was forced out of the club by not playing but I needed to go and play for my own sanity."

He added:

"The money situation is massive and any club in the world would take him. If he wants to continue to play at a good level, then unfortunately for him, he will have to take a huge pay cut. He should be aware of that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

After missing out against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United's starting line-up for the Europa League clash against Sheriff on Thursday (27 October). The Portuguese even managed to find the back of the net.

In doing so, Ronaldo raised his overall tally for the season to three goals and one assist in 13 appearances. This includes one goal in eight games in the Premier League as well two goals and one assist in five matches in the Europa League.

