“It really is a horrible game” - Teddy Sheringham makes early prediction on what could happen during Manchester United vs Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Teddy Sheringham has predicted that Manchester United could get thrashed by Arsenal in the first match of the upcoming league season. The Red Devils legend is not confident about his former side and believes it could turn out to be a horrible start to the campaign.

Ad

Speaking to the Mirror, Sheringham said that Manchester United could lose 4-0 to Arsenal and that would put more pressure on Ruben Amorim. He added that the fixture list was not favorable for the Red Devils as they have a tough start and said:

"United are signing players and getting ready for a much different season this year than last year, but they must have those concerns on their mind at the moment. More so than what Arsenal have on their minds. It really is a horrible game for them to start the season. If the result is bad, if the scoreline is bad, things can escalate very quickly over there. Everyone's talking about Arsenal having a big, tough start to the season. First six or seven games, they look really tough. But I think when the fixtures came out, it was United who looked at them and said 'Oh no, Arsenal at home in the first game'.

Ad

Trending

"You can imagine Arsenal coming up there with all the confidence, all the intent right now. They've got the momentum, a good squad. United are still figuring it out under Amorim. If Arsenal go up there and roll United over and if they're comfortable, get an early goal, a second before half-time, maybe even a third or fourth in the second half? Arsenal are usually really strong at the start of the season. You're more likely to get a result if it's later on and they're looking over their shoulder a little bit. It's only one game, but if Arsenal really roll them over, United fans are going to be putting the pressure on Amorim from the get-go."

Ad

Manchester United and Arsenal finished trophyless last season despite their contrasting seasons. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League for the third season running, while United finished 15th.

Manchester United looking to bounce back after terrible season

Manchester United had a forgettable season in 2024/25, failing to win any trophies. They also had to sack Erik Ten Hag in the middle of the season, but his replacement, Ruben Amorim, failed to do any better.

Ad

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League season, collecting just 42 points – exactly half of what champions Liverpool did in the campaign. They had a golden chance to finish the season on a high but lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim will not have European football to worry about next season, and that will help the players get more rest. They have signed Matheus Cunha this summer and are reportedly in talks for Bryan Mbeumo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More