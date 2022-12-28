"It is really important" - Manchester United legend Patrice Evra reveals two things he has demanded from Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has revealed two things he demanded from Anthony Martial following the attacker's brilliant display in the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest yesterday (27 December).

All eyes were on Manchester United when they hosted Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in their first post-World Cup Premier League fixture. Anthony Martial was included in the Red Devils' starting line-up and he made it count by putting in a solid performance.

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Nottingham Forest have the worst away record in the Premier League this season, but they'll have easier trips than this one. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Nottingham Forest have the worst away record in the Premier League this season, but they'll have easier trips than this one. https://t.co/RuaiHYDbbr

The forward scored the second goal of the game in the 22nd minute after Marcus Rashford had put Erik Ten Hag's men ahead three minutes earlier. Fred bagged the final goal of the match in the dying minutes to round up the scoreline and give his side a comfortable victory.

Evra was impressed with Martial's performance during the game and was seen speaking with the forward after the final whistle. The Frenchman, who was on punditry duty for Amazon Prime Video, later explained that he demanded more goals and fitness from the striker during their brief chat.

Evra was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News:

"I am happy with Martial and I talked with him after the game. I said that I want more goals from him. I also told him that I want him to stay fit. It is really important and I think that is why the manager took him off. He wants to take care of his fitness, as well."

Casemiro is another Manchester United player who stood out yesterday. The Brazilian midfielder had an amazing outing, putting up a solid display at the center of the pitch and contributing to the build-up to Martial's strike. This earned him praise from Patrice Evra.

The Red Devils legend continued:

"Casemiro was my man of the match. What a soldier! He was doing everything. He was the one doing that amazing tackle. Let's not forget Bruno Fernandes here with the pass to Marcus Rashford. With his quality, like we say, on the wing he is more effective with putting the ball across to Martial."

Anthony Martial's numbers for Manchester United this season

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford ran riot against Forest.

Despite suffering a number of injury setbacks, Anthony Martial has managed to record five goals and two assists in nine appearances for Manchester United across competitions so far this season.

This includes three goals and two assists in six Premier League outings and one goal each in the Europa League and the EFL Cup. Martial also averages a goal every 85.8 minutes, according to Whoscored.

The Frenchman would be a huge resource for manager Ten Hag if he stays fit, especially following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

