"It really was an irrefutable proposal" – Liverpool target explains why he turned down dream transfer this summer

Fluminense star Andre Trindade has talked about the reason he turned down a summer transfer to Liverpool. He revealed that he wanted to help his club and his manager Diniz relish success in their domestic season.

Earlier this summer, Jurgen Klopp's outfit embarked on a squad rebuilding mission after the exits of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They identified Andre as a midfield target after roping in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a joint fee of £95 million.

However, Fluminense allegedly intimated their reluctance of letting the 22-year-old depart past August. They were not interested in entertaining the star's exit until the end of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

As a result, Liverpool cooled their interest in the Brazilian and instead snapped up Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for £16 million. They also roped in Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34 million later.

Ahead of Fluminense's Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors on November 4, Andre addressed Liverpool's reported interest in him. He said (h/t The Echo):

"It really was an irrefutable proposal from the club that plays in a big league. I think every player one day dreams of playing for a big club in Europe, in a big league. But I decided to keep my word because when the January window closed, Diniz arrived and told me that he wanted me here until the end of the year."

Revealing his hesitation of leaving his Brazilian side, Andre also said:

"We didn't know that a proposal of that amount would arrive and I told him that, regardless of what happened, I would be there until the end of the season. It was a very difficult decision. I think if I had accepted this proposal, I don't know if I would have felt 100% comfortable because I had already agreed with Diniz."

Asserting that he is hopeful for future opportunities, Andre stated:

"At the end of the year, I don't know what will happen, many things could happen. I'm sure that arriving here was something that helped me a lot as a person and also helped me in my career. As Diniz said, when we make the right choice, when we are faithful and when we act honestly, good things always happen."

Andre, whose current contract is set to run out in December 2026, has featured in 160 appearances across all competitions for Diniz's side. He has scored four goals and laid out three assists along the way.

Mark Lawrenson predicts huge scoreline for Liverpool's clash against Nottingham Forest

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 3-0 victory for the Reds in their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 29). He wrote:

"I'll be at this game so looking forward to that. Jurgen Klopp's now got real competition for places and very few injuries. But Nottingham Forest are a good team who are really well coached under Steve Cooper but it's going to be Liverpool to win this one for me."

Liverpool, who have lost once in 13 games across all competitions this season, are fourth in the 2023-24 domestic table with 20 points from nine matches. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are currently languishing in 15th with just 10 points from nine league outings.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last 24 home league games against their upcoming opponents, last losing 2-0 in February 1969.