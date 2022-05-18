“It was really like a shock to the system” – Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given an injury update about Joe Gomez after the defender was substituted during the Reds' comeback victory at Southampton on Tuesday, May 17.

The 24-year-old made just his ninth Premier League appearance at St. Mary’s, having suffered numerous injury problems since his arrival at Anfield in 2015.

Those issues struck yet again for the England defender as he was helped off the pitch at half-time after a challenge from a Southampton player. Gomez did not emerge for the second period due to injury, as he was replaced by club captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp is hopeful the injury Joe Gomez sustained tonight is not serious. Jürgen Klopp is hopeful the injury Joe Gomez sustained tonight is not serious.

Following the full-time whistle, Klopp was asked about the defender's fitness, to which the Liverpool boss said (via This is Anfield):

“I hope we are lucky.

“Joey himself has pain but not too much, but it was really like a shock to the system. He was sitting in the dressing room, when I spoke to him he was in a good mood.

“I think we were probably lucky.”

Klopp will be hoping to have Gomez available for their final Premier League game on Sunday (May 22) against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds then play in the Champions Final against Real Madrid six days later in Paris.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were substituted during the FA Cup final due to injury, while Fabinho hobbled off during his side's victory at Aston Villa last week.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Joe Gomez leaving St Mary’s on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot #LFC Joe Gomez leaving St Mary’s on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot #LFC

Klopp admits Premier League title "unlikely" for Liverpool

The Merseyside club moved to within a point of leaders Manchester City with just one game left to go for each side. The Cityzens host Aston Villa on the final day, who are managed by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Villa will face City three days after the Midlands club take on relegation-threatened Burnley, which Klopp feels will leave the Villans with too much to do.

Klopp told BBC Sport:

"Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. It will be tough against Burnley, they fight for survival."

"But it is football. I think the time when City became champion (in 2019) it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City."

"It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough."

The 54-year-old later told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"We all know. We never gave up. We'll give it a try, It's our home game, last home game of season. The atmosphere will be outstanding. We'll try to use it."

"We have to do our job. Football is a tricky game sometimes. Aston Villa play on Thursday and then Sunday. We'll see but you have to focus on yourselves."

Samuel @SamueILFC Absolutely gutted for Joe Gomez, horrendous luck with injuries. ☹️ Absolutely gutted for Joe Gomez, horrendous luck with injuries. ☹️

Edited by Puranjay Dixit