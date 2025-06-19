"It really p***es me off" - Former Espanyol president slams Joan Garcia for moving to cross-town rivals Barcelona

Former Espanyol president Joan Collet isn't enthused with goalkeeper Joan Garcia moving to cross-town rivals Barcelona. The 24-year-old is Barca's first signing of the summer.

Garcia has arrived at the Camp Nou on a six-year deal reported to be worth €25 million, the goalkeeper's release clause in his contract with Espanyol. One of the game's most promising young custodians, the Spaniard is coming off a decent season for the Catalan club.

In 38 games - all in La Liga - Garcia kept eight clean sheets, but Espanyol finished a lowly 14th, just two points off the drop zone. Despite his deal with the club running till 2028, the Spaniard opted to move to Barca, who are coming off a domestic treble.

However, Collet is livid with Garcia's move and considers it an act of betrayal, telling RAC1 (via Barca Universal):

“I’m disappointed, not angry. It really p***es me off that he went to a rival who, unfortunately, isn’t a sporting rival, but a social one. His approach wasn’t right; he deceived his teammates, the coach, and the fans. Everyone felt betrayed.”

"Espanyol didn’t want to sell him where he went; they bought his sporting freedom. The serious thing is that he’s a youth player. It’s hard to forgive, as he’s gone to the side of the monster.”

Collet even suggested that Garcia doesn't deserve a farewell and that the Spaniard doesn't deserve a warm reception when he returns to the RCD Stadium as a Barca player:

“He paid the clause, so there’s no need for a statement. I don’t want it. Close the door when you leave. I want there to be whistles, but without violence or insults. I would make a giant banner with a photo of Joan Garcia dress."

Garcia is expected to be in contention to become the Barca No. 1 next season considering the uncertain future and recent form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

A look at Barcelona's 2024-25 season

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona enjoyed a near-perfect season under former Bayern Munich and Germany tactician Hansi Flick, who arrived at the Camp Nou last summer, replacing club legend Xavier Hernandez.

Flick's side ended arch-rivals Real Madrid's La Liga and Supercopa Espana title defences. In fact, they went a perfect 4-0 against Los Blancos, including final wins in the Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey.

In the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona were minutes away from reaching the final, only to go down 4-3 in extra time at home in the semi-final second leg, losing 7-6 on aggregate.

