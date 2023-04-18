"It really surprised me" – Premier League ace names impressive attribute he noticed about 'fantastic' Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Brentford defender Ben Mee has highlighted Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's considerable strength following the Reds' 6-1 Premier League win at Leeds United on Monday (April 17).

Salah, 30, continued his rich vein of form as he bagged a brace against the Whites at Elland Road. He netted his first goal from a Diogo Jota assist in the 39th minute before doubling his tally from a Cody Gakpo pass in the 64th minute.

Liverpool FC @LFC A sweeping move that started in our own box, completed wonderfully by @MoSalah A sweeping move that started in our own box, completed wonderfully by @MoSalah 👌 https://t.co/EHH0qwYYP9

Speaking on Sky Sports, Mee claimed that Salah is one of the best players he has ever played against and lauded his upper-body strength while recalling a personal incident. He elaborated:

"He is a fantastic player, probably one of the best, definitely one of the best I have played against. He works so hard for his team as well which I love about him. He is so difficult to defend against, one-on-one. He goes both ways. I remember the first time I played against him... I went for a blocked tackle and it really surprised me how strong he was."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher chimed in, adding:

"We take him for granted. We do. People are saying that he is having a poor season. I don't know what the stats are or how many goals he has scored, not only league goals, but in terms of the season... he probably already has 25 goals or thereabouts. He's still having a brilliant season and he's still Liverpool's best outfield player."

Salah, who has a contract at Anfield until June 2025, has been in brilliant form this season. He has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 matches across all competitions so far, with 15 goals coming in the Premier League.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks unique Premier League record

Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record and extended it during the Reds' 6-1 win against Leeds United on Monday. He is now the record holder of the most left-footed goals in the Premier League with 107 strikes.

LiveScore @livescore Another record broken for Mohamed Salah Another record broken for Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/GJSHtyt5TB

Salah is a left-footed inside forward blessed with pace and finishing. The 87-cap Egypt star is now ahead of Robbie Fowler (105), Robin van Persie (94) and Ryan Giggs (83) in the left-footed goals list. Overall, the former Chelsea winger has netted 135 goals in 223 Premier League matches.

Only 13 players in the domestic competition's history have scored more Premier League goals than him.

So far, the former Roma and Fiorentina man has scored 182 goals and laid out 74 assists in 297 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. He has a record of averaging a goal contribution every 95 minutes for the Reds.

