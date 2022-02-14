"It was really tricky for him" - Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool star who initially struggled to adapt to style of play

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been one of the most consistent performers for the club this season. The Brazilian has scored six goals and made one assist in 27 games in all competitions from his deep-lying position this season.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed Fabinho initially took some time to get used to the Reds' style of play after joining in 2018 from AS Monaco.

Klopp was asked about Liverpool's approach to the transfer market and the kind of situations the new players have to adapt to. Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp gave the example of Fabinho and said:

"I think the best example is maybe Fabinho; when he came here it was for him really tricky to adapt to the way we play, the system we play with one six instead of a double six and all these kind of things. So he had to adapt to it. We tried to help him but it was not that we could do that overnight."

He further added:

"If a player with the value of £40m, £50m, £60m, whatever, £30m, £20m, they all have quality, the same quality but you can't create a situation for them, the situation has to be there. When they arrive, then they need to join, in an ideal world, a settled team and then they can help them to make the next step."

Fabinho's goal helps Liverpool secure hard-fought victory against Burnley in the Premier League

Fabinho has been among the goals lately and the Brazilian once again proved to be the difference against Burnley. The 28-year-old was on hand to bundle the ball in from a set-piece and breach Burnley's defense.

Fabinho now has five goals in his last seven appearances for the Reds. When asked about the midfielder's recent goalscoring form, Klopp at the post match press conference said:

"Actually he probably would have already scored much more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box in offensive set-pieces: only recently we put him in and since then he scores! Great goal, an absolutely great goal."

He added:

"Yes, the space where the ball came to Sadio was the plan, but not in that height obviously so Sad made absolutely the most of it with a great header, great deflection, and then timing perfect with it. Fab is there for the first one, then scores a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box which is absolutely outstanding."

One of the best defensive midfielders in world football at the moment, Fabinho has certainly adapted well to Liverpool's style of play. The Brazilian is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Klopp. He will be determined to continue his good form for the rest of the season.

