“It was really weird” - Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s response to reporter after Sheffield United game

Gary Lineker has questioned Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager went off at a TV presenter on Wednesday. The legendary footballer said that it was weird to see the German lose his cool over a 'mild joke'.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker felt that Klopp's reaction to the joke was not right. He believed that the presenter did not do anything wrong and said:

"Jurgen Klopp last night at the end of the game dismissed the presenter as arrogant. He didn't know what he was talking about. Just because he made a really, really mild joke about the fact that Klopp doesn't like a 12:30 kick off. I must say I don't think the presenter did anything wrong there. I think Klopp was just obviously stroppy about something and it was really weird."

He added:

"He said how could you joke about something like that? And I was thinking what a 12:30 kick off? It's not a hill to die on that one, when you look at the things going on around the world at the moment. But I understand managers are under pressure."

Jurgen Klopp is not a big fan of 12.30pm kick-offs and has previously claimed that Liverpool are being made to play early games way too many times.

What did Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say to the TV presenter?

Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland asked Jurgen Klopp about his squad's injury issues after Liverpool's recent win over Sheffield United. However, he ended his question with a light-hearted joke about Liverpool playing at 12:30pm against Crystal Palace on the weekend. He said:

"All these games, you are still going strong in Europe, in the League Cup, FA Cup, you go to Crystal Palace – your favourite kick off time at the weekend. You still have the passion and enjoyment, it's constant isn't it, day in, day out?"

The German manager was not impressed with the comments and hit out, saying:

"It is constant. I go home, I don't know when we arrive, 1 or 2am whatever. We play again. We have two sessions – tomorrow and Friday. But I realise you don't understand it is as well and you work in football so why should I try to explain again? You can make a joke, you're completely ignorant. Football is entertainment. I understand."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table, just two points behind Arsenal. They face Crystal Palace this weekend and then have Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal coming up before Christmas.