"It was really a wrong decision" - Ghana coach Otto Addo reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo penalty during FIFA World Cup loss against Portugal

Ghana coach Otto Addo said Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were wrongfully awarded a penalty during the 3-2 loss.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 65th minute from the spot after being brought down inside the area. However, Addo believes the decision was not a good one, as he told the media after the game:

“It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me.”

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Ghana head coach Otto Addo on Ronaldo’s penalty decision;



🗣️ “It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me.”



#FIFAWorldCup|#GHA|#PORGHA Ghana head coach Otto Addo on Ronaldo’s penalty decision;🗣️ “It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me.” 🇬🇭Ghana head coach Otto Addo on Ronaldo’s penalty decision;🗣️ “It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me.”#FIFAWorldCup|#GHA|#PORGHA https://t.co/w08eLERx0j

Addo further added that he tried speaking to the referee about the decision. However, it wasn't possible, as the official said he was in a meeting.

“I don't know whether they were not paying attention, or whether the VAR was not paying attention... I tried and asked some people from FIFA if I could speak to the referee in a calm and quiet way (for explanation). They said he was in a meeting and not possible.”

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Addo continues- “I don't know whether they were not paying attention, or whether the VAR was not paying attention... I tried and asked some people from FIFA if I could speak to the referee in a calm and quiet way (for explanation). They said he was in a meeting and not possible.” Addo continues- “I don't know whether they were not paying attention, or whether the VAR was not paying attention... I tried and asked some people from FIFA if I could speak to the referee in a calm and quiet way (for explanation). They said he was in a meeting and not possible.” https://t.co/xAPK4hFF7V

He further labeled the decision as a gift to Ronaldo and Portugal. Addo said:

“If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. A special gift from the referee.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made FIFA World Cup history with his strike against Ghana. He became the only player in history to score in five different editions of the tournament.

In 18 games, Ronaldo has now scored seven goals at the World Cup and provided two assists.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to scoring against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronado

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted to get on the scoresheet against Ghana in his first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The player also said that his saga with Manchester United is now a closed chapter. Speaking to the media after the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via BBC):

"It was a week that finishes the chapter, it's closed. We won and I could help the team - the rest does not matter, This was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup, We won, we started with on our good foot and it is a very important win. The first match is crucial in these tournaments. The first player to score goals at five World Cups, this makes me very proud."

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet during the 3-2 win. They will play Uruguay next on November 29.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes