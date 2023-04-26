“It remained inside our home” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister opens up on tragic reason behind their father’s alcoholism

Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the world of football, but little is known about the tragic story behind his father's battle with alcoholism. His sister, Katia Aveiro, revealed the heart-wrenching reason behind their father's addiction, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the life of the No. 7's late father.

Jose Dinis Aveiro, who passed away in 2005, had a significant influence on Ronaldo's early love for football, but sadly couldn't witness his son's meteoric rise to superstardom.

On April 25th, Katia Aviero took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father's military past, posting photos of him in his army uniform, ready for combat.

Jose Dinis Aveiro: Katia Aveiro's Instagram

Her post reads (via Essentially Sports):

“These photos are from a former combatant of the Angolan war… after that me and my sibs and so many others are free. This ex-combatant was my father and there were other people’s parents… the dictatorship did not live, it came shortly after but it remained until my father left, it remained in his revolt, without support from a rogue government, it remained inside our home, in the alcoholism he carried to forget the deaths of friends… from the blood you saw in the cold war.”

In a heartfelt message, Katia honored his contributions to the wars he partooked in, expressing her pride in his efforts.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his father's alcoholism, ten years after his passing

Katia's post provides context to Cristiano Ronaldo's own words from 2015, where he discussed his father's alcoholism. Ronaldo had previously mentioned his father's struggles, admitting that he respected him but couldn't communicate with him directly due to the issues that plagued their family.

In a candid interview with the Times, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his relationship with his late father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, and the impact of his alcoholism on their bond. The football icon admitted (via Essentially Sports):

“My father was an alcoholic. It wasn’t the father I dreamed of having. I loved him, of course, but I never had a conversation with him as I am now having with you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's father's alcoholism is a sobering reminder that even the greatest athletes can come from families with their own battles and hardships. It also highlights the invisible scars that war can leave on individuals and their loved ones.

