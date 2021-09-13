“It reminded me of Scholes at Anfield” - Gary Neville lauds Liverpool star 

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United player Gary Neville has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara following his performance against Leeds United.

Thiago was the link between Liverpool's attack and defense and set the tempo for the Reds in their emphatic 3-0 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Gary Neville was particularly impressed by Thiago's performance and even compared him to Paul Scholes.

Neville said:

“It reminded me of Scholes at Anfield when the game was so frantic but all of a sudden there was a small guy in the middle of the pitch who’d just put his foot on it and you’d think it’s calm and peace. What Thiago did today was what he was brought in to do.

"Michael Carrick could do the same and Thiago did the same today. It was an example of what he has been signed to do. When it's frantic and desperate, put your foot on the ball and play the pass that opens the game up. He did that."

Thiago's vision helped him create numerous chances for his fellow Liverpool players. The 30-year-old midfielder registered an assist as well, setting up Sadio Mane for Liverpool's third goal. The Spaniard also had a goal disallowed due to an offside call.

Liverpool's 3-0 win over Leeds United was their third win of the Premier League season. Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were the goal scorers for the Reds.

Liverpool's lack of transfer activity does not seem to hamper their performance

Liverpool made the controversial decision to sign only one player in the summer transfer window despite losing their Premier League crown last season. Ibrahima Konate's arrival from RB Leipzig was their only summer signing.

Despite basically possessing the same squad for two years now, Liverpool are still one of the favorites to win the Premier League and their results so far have proved that point. In four games, Liverpool have only conceded one goal, scoring nine in return.

The Reds are currently level on points with both Manchester United and Chelsea, having amassed 10 points from their opening four games.

However, Liverpool's lack of depth might hinder their chances once the Champions League kick starts. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for an injury-free season to mount a title charge.

📊 | Thiago vs Leeds United:



74 touches

55 passes (90.2%)

1 clearance

2 interceptions

4/4 tackles won (100%)

4/4 long balls (100%)

5/6 ground duels won

100% aerial duels won

100% dribble success

1 assist



