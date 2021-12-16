 "It reminds me of a certain #14” - Joe Cole compares Gabriel Martinelli to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Former Premier League midfielder Joe Cole has compared Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli to the legendary Thierry Henry following the Gunners' 2-0 win over West Ham United.

The player-turned-pundit also believes Arsenal's youngsters would benefit from someone like Alexandre Lacazette who can drop into the pocket and let them do the running.

Speaking after the Gunners' win over West Ham, Joe Cole said:

"Defender, no chance. That’s an unbelievable finish, it reminds me of a certain number fourteen who use to play here a few years ago. Great finish and, again, young, vibrant. Lacazette dropping in that pocket, he’ll be loving life. He’ll be thinking, ‘give me more of this, these young lads running round me, buzzing round."

Gabriel Martinelli drawing comparisons to Thierry Henry is a huge deal for the 20-year-old forward. Thierry Henry is currently Arsenal's record goalscorer, having found the net 228 times in 376 appearances for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 48th minute against the Hammers and reminded everyone of Henry with his fabulous finish. Alexandre Lacazette's through ball found Martinelli who opened up his body to slot the ball past Lukasz Fabianski's far post.

The Gunners sealed all three points when Emile Smith Rowe scored Arsenal's second three minutes before the 90th minute. The win has taken Arsenal into the top four for the time being. The Gunners have now amassed 29 points from 17 Premier League matches.

Arsenal secure win after a controversial week off-the-pitch

Arsenal had a pretty rough time off the pitch this week. The Gunners stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club's captaincy on disciplinary grounds. The 32-year-old forward was first dropped from the squad which faced Southampton. Days later Arsenal revealed that Aubameyang was relieved of the club's captaincy duties and would not feature in their game against West Ham United.

Their 2-0 win against the Hammers was a welcome result for Arsenal in an otherwise controversial week for the club.

Arsenal have now picked up two straight wins in the Premier League following a string of defeats against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

Despite being one of their most important players in previous seasons, Arsenal are not suffering in the absence of Aubameyang. The Gunners have relied on their youngsters for goals. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have consistently been scoring goals for the Gunners.

