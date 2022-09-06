"It hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything" - Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos takes cheeky dig at Premier League clubs

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has aimed a dig at the Premier League for their lack of international trophies, despite spending the most amount of money.

According to The Guardian, clubs in the English top-flight spent a record £1.9 billion during the summer transfer window. That amount far outweighs what the rest of Europe has spent on deals, as the financial gap between the Premier League and the rest grows ever wider.

Despite their financial dominance, English clubs failed to win any of the major European trophies last term as Kroos' Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final. Los Blancos have won five European Cups in eight seasons, while Premier League sides have only won the continent's elite competition twice since 2013.

Ahead of his team's opening Champions League game against Celtic on Tuesday, Kroos hinted that many players would move to England purely for high wages. The 32-year-old midfielder told the OMR podcast (via Goal):

"They haven't won an international title this year. TV money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything.”

Kroos' former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro joined Manchester United over the summer. The German international further added:

"Thank God, not all players are looking only at the salary, but also at winning a lot of titles and growing more."

Carlo Ancelotti expecting tough game for Real Madrid against Celtic

For only the second time in their illustrious history, Los Blancos will travel to Celtic Park to face the Scottish champions to start their Champions League defense.

Celtic have enjoyed a superb start to the season, having won all of their games so far. They are coming off the back of a 4-0 victory over their great rivals Rangers over the weekend and Ancelotti is expecting a difficult night in Glasgow.

Parkhead is known for its incredible atmosphere on a European night, but the legendary Italian boss told reporters (as per Marca):

"They play very intense, they've had a great start to the season and there will be a great atmosphere in their stadium. We are delighted to go and play there. It will be difficult for both teams."

The Galacticos have also enjoyed an incredible start to the season, having won all four of their La Liga encounters so far. They head into the Champions League group stage looking to retain their crown and win their 15th title overall.

