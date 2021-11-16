“It is ridiculous, pathetic, embarrassing" - Adrian Durham blasts Roy Keane for his harsh comments on Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was recently slammed by Roy Keane following his celebration after scoring in England's 5-0 triumph over Albania.

talkSPORT journalist Adrian Durham has now jumped to the defense of the Red Devils' centre-back. Durham noted that it's wrong to point fingers at Maguire for Manchester United's failings.

Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight



#ITVFootball "That's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd."Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight "That's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd."Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight#ITVFootball https://t.co/mMXfpZkyCT

Durham slammed Roy Keane for calling out Maguire. According to the talkSport journalist, the former Red Devils midfielder is shying away from criticizing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Keane and Solskjaer have played together for the Red Devils in the past.

“He isn’t the problem,” Durham said of Harry Maguire. “Roy Keane, why do you think he is going on about Maguire? Because he is too scared to call out his mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It’s pathetic.”

Durham added:

“Roy Keane, what he is doing, is not constructive, it’s not technical, it’s not even football. It is ridiculous what he is doing, it is tantamount to bullying and I don’t think it is helpful or constructive to an individual like Harry Maguire, who has got a lot to deal with. He has a lot to deal with as Manchester United captain, so calling him out for celebrating a goal…there’s lots of things you can criticise him for.”

Harry Maguire has endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign with Manchester United so far. The centre-back has made some high-profile errors as the Red Devils have leaked 17 goals in 11 Premier League matches this term.

But Durham thinks it is wrong to make the defender a scapegoat considering many other players have also failed to step up at Old Trafford.

Durham said:

“His Manchester United performances – I get it! Lots of other Manchester United players aren’t playing well for United. Don’t criticize them for scoring a goal and celebrating, it is pathetic, it really is.”

The journalist also spoke about one of Roy Keane's episodes as a player with Ireland.

“It’s embarrassing really. This is Roy Keane, by the way, who abandoned his teammates at a World Cup and what did they do? They celebrated after he had gone. So listen, he needs to just focus on other things.”

What next for Manchester United and Harry Maguire?

Harry Maguire celebrating his goal for England against Albania

The international break is slowly coming to an end and Harry Maguire will return to action for Manchester United this weekend. The Red Devils have a vital clash with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday (November 20). After that, they'll lock horns with Villareal in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week.

That will be followed by massive clashes with Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. It remains to be seen how Manchester United will cope with such a difficult run of fixtures.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra