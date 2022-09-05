"It ruined the game for them" - Paul Scholes pinpoints Arteta decision 'that seemed to stop all momentum' for Arsenal' during loss to Manchester United 

Arsenal recorded their first loss in the Premier League this season, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4). Following the result, former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes has identified the decision from manager Mikel Arteta that disrupted the Gunners' morale.

Arsenal entered the game on the front foot, dominating proceedings and scoring an early goal, which was disallowed due to a foul in the build-up. The Gunners fell behind in the 35th minute when United's new signing Antony opened the scoring.

The Gunners provided a perfect response by drawing level shortly after the restart. Mikel Arteta then removed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard as he sought a winner.

However, there was a noticeable drop in the team's momentum as a Marcus Rashford quickfire brace sealed a 3-1 victory. Despite the result, Scholes said that Arsenal were the better team on the night.

“I don’t think they (Man United) were brilliant,” said the Englishman to Premier League Productions (via HITC). “Devastating on the counter-attack in the second half. I think Arsenal controlled the game, for most parts."

Scholes explained that Arteta's substitutions in the second half eventually cost the Gunners the game.

“I was surprised with the substitutes Arsenal made in the second half. I thought they were in complete control of the game and making chances. But as soon as he made the subs, they seem to lose that a little. Then Eriksen was getting on the ball, and Fernandes’ great pass for Marcus," he said.

“The (Gunners) subs were shocking. It ruined the game for him. I thought they were going great. They didn’t need to change. Jesus looked dangerous. Martinelli looked dangerous. I thought Saka looked dangerous. "Then the subs seemed to stop all the momentum of the game,” the Englishman added.

What's next for Arsenal?

A tightly contested clash at Old Trafford ended in Manchester United's favour.

After suffering their first defeat of the season against Manchester United, the Gunners will now switch their focus to the UEFA Europa League, where they will take on Swiss outfit FC Zurich on Thursday (September 8).

They will then look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they clash with Everton at the weekend. It remains to be seen if they can overcome the setback at Old Trafford and start their European campaign with a win.

