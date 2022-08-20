“It’s £100 million go and pay that, it’s Manchester United” - Michael Dawson names player Red Devils should’ve signed instead of Casemiro 

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson believes Manchester United should have signed West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice instead of Casemiro.

The Real Madrid midfielder is set to arrive at Old Trafford in a €60 million plus €10 million add-ons deal, per Fabrizio Romano.

He won five Champions League titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 336 appearances.

However, at the age of 30, there are reservations over the move considering the finances involved.

Subsequently, Dawson has suggested that the Red Devils should have made a move for Rice.

The West Ham captain has grown into a top Premier League player, making 50 appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

The former Spurs defender said:

"Surely Declan Rice has got to be named there. I know he's English, you see him in the Euros, you see him in the World Cup. I'm a massive fan of him. You talk about a strategy, age of 23 so you're looking long term."

Dawson then compared a potential move for Rice with the signing of Casemiro:

"I think Casemiro is a good signing. Yes £60 million is a lot of money, he's 30, he's still gonna improve them but I'm looking at Declan Rice. It's £100 million go and pay that, it's Manchester United."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Should Manchester United have signed Declan Rice instead of Casemiro? 🤔 Should Manchester United have signed Declan Rice instead of Casemiro? 🤔🔴 https://t.co/PShxYArD05

Can Manchester United afford Rice?

Rice would be an expensive signing

There is no disputing that Rice has become one of the Premier League's top defensive midfielders.

He is accomplished defensively and even boasts an attacking presence as seen throughout last season.

Rice is a great personality on-and-off the pitch, and he is starting to garner interest from a number of top sides.

That appears to include Manchester United although his price-tag is putting off potential suitors.

West Ham manager David Moyes has insisted it will take around £150 million to prise the English midfielder away, saying (via Daily Mail):

"If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it."

Henry Winter @henrywinter #WHUFC #Kidderminster Declan Rice is a winner on and off the pitch. Such a good sporting role model, no mercy to the opposition on the field but full of courtesy and respect off it. Rice’s interviews and then interaction with fans at Kiddy show that. Class act #KIDWHU Declan Rice is a winner on and off the pitch. Such a good sporting role model, no mercy to the opposition on the field but full of courtesy and respect off it. Rice’s interviews and then interaction with fans at Kiddy show that. Class act #KIDWHU #WHUFC #Kidderminster

Rice has not only excelled for the Hammers, but as Dawson alluded to, his performances for England have been just as impressive.

He has earned 32 international caps and has become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's side.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett