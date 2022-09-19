"It's not at 100 percent" - Qatar's German ambassador makes worrying admission ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar's ambassador to Germany, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, worryingly admitted that things are not yet perfect for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He spoke at the Human Rights Congress at the DFB campus in Germany, according to German media outlet Kicker.

The world's largest sporting event is set to kick off on November 20 with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. However, the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final of the tournament on December 18, faced some problems during a recent friendly match between Al Hilal and Zamalek.

As per RMCSport, fans were left hot and humid with a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius during the game. It was also reported that the air-conditioning system was not working properly at all quarters of the stadium.

To add to that, the water supply in the stadium was finished by half time. Hence, deprived of drinking water and left in the humid weather, many fans had to leave the arena before the end of the game.

The metro station, located at a distance of 400 meters from the stadium, had a queue of 2.5 kilometers.

Despite these issues, Al-Thani requested to maintain patience with his country's organizing power as he drew comparisons with the host of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He said (reported by the aforementioned Kicker report):

"If we go back four years, the World Cup was taking place in one country, Crimea had just been invaded. There were people in prison, people oppressed, and there was no attention from Germany, or any other country in Europe."

Adding about the situation in Qatar, he stated:

"It's not at 100 percent, it's a journey."

To add to the situation, the International Building and Wood workers' Union has made an appeal to FIFA. They want to raise a fund of $440 million in a bid to compensate the family of the workers that died during the construction of the stadiums in Qatar.

France coach Didier Deschamps discussed taking Olivier Giroud to the FIFA World Cup 2022

France striker Olivier Giroud

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud was recently recalled to the French national team by Didier Deschamps for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes.

Giroud is an experienced player, scoring 48 goals in 112 games for France. He has scored five goals and provided one assist for his club team so far this season.

When asked whether the former Arsenal striker could be a part of the team's World Cup squad, here's what Deschamps said (h/t GFFN):

"I have always considered that a player who has a certain domestic status must have the same status when it comes to Les Bleus. When you have everything, and one day you have half or much less, it is very difficult on a human level."

Giroud was part of the France squad which won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he failed to score a single goal in the campaign.

