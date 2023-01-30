"It’s 50 degrees, so it’s impossible to train" - Cristiano Ronaldo told he could struggle in Saudi Arabia due to gruelling heat 

Former Espanyol manager Vicente Moreno has warned Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo about the unforgiving weather conditions in Saudi Arabia, speculating that he could struggle to adjust to new surroundings.

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player in the first week of January. The player, who left Manchester United by mutual consent in November, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr. It is believed that the player would earn around $200 million per year during his stay at Al Nassr.

Moreno, who is currently in charge of Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League rivals Al Shabab, recently voiced his opinion about Ronaldo’s transfer. Warning Ronaldo about the summer weather, Moreno claimed that he could find it difficult to get used to the evening training sessions.

“I’m curious to see how Ronaldo adapts,” Moreno told The Athletic.

“He will have to train in the afternoons. In August, it’s 50 degrees, so it’s impossible to train in the morning. That might not sound like an important change, but if you’ve had a particular training routine all your life, it can be hard to adjust.”

Ronaldo has featured twice for Al Nassr this season, enjoying one win in the Saudi Pro League and enduring a defeat in the Saudi Super Cup. He is yet to find the back of the net for his new employers.

Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia insists Cristiano Ronaldo won’t end his career in Saudi Arabia

Al Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has received a king’s welcome in Saudi Arabia. The Mrsool Park Stadium was full at his unveiling and the country made a special law to allow him to stay with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Additionally, his Al Nassr teammates have not hesitated to welcome him with open arms.

Despite the heartwarming reception, Ronaldo is unlikely to end his career here. According to his coach Rudi Garcia, the Portugal international will return to Europe to cap off his career in style.

The French coach said (via GOAL):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will return to action with a Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh on 3 February, Friday.

