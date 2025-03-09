“It’s his 800th goal of the season!” - Paul Merson sums up Mohamed Salah with hilarious reaction to Liverpool ace’s penalty vs Southampton

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson had fans in the knots with a snappy wisecrack after Mohamed Salah struck twice in Liverpool's 3-1 comeback win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (March 8). The Egyptian ace continued his fine run of form with a second-half double, both coming from the penalty spot as the Reds reasserted their title ambitions with a routine victory.

Having struck 27 times in 29 league games this season, Salah is currently running away with the Golden Boot. His nearest rival is Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who is seven goals behind him in the rankings.

The 32-year-old's latest exploits drew all kinds of reactions online, but one that particularly stood out came from former player Merson. The former Arsenal forward made a funny remark about Salah's goal-count this season while speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday:

“Nobody was saving that. It’s his 800th goal of the season!”

Merson said this in reference to Salah's second penalty kick (88'), one that he smashed into the top right as Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was sent the wrong way.

With only two minutes of normal time remaining, Liverpool held on to their two-goal advantage and ran out 3-1 victors. They now have 70 points from 29 games and are 16 points clear of second-placed Arsenal but have played two games more.

Arne Slot's swashbuckling side return to action on Tuesday (March 11) as they face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash. The Reds beat PSG 1-0 in the first leg on March 5.

Mohamed Salah on course to register his best numbers with Liverpool

It's only March and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has already bagged 32 goals (41 games) for them in all competitions. It's no mean feat. He's been on fire all season and led their title charge on multiple fronts with aplomb.

But where does this compare to his previous years at Liverpool? Well, he needs only 12 more to equal his tally of 44 goals from his first season with the side (2017-18), which remains his personal best so far.

The Reds play 10 games between now and the end of May, but it could extend by a few more depending on their progress in other competitions. Given Salah's red-hot goalscoring streak right now, one may not put it past him to surpass the earlier mark and set a new personal milestone.

