"It's been an absolute mess" - Jamie Carragher calls out Liverpool for their poor transfer business this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hit out at the club's management for their unconvincing transfer business this window.

The Reds suffered a double blow this week as two of their midfield targets, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, snubbed moves to Anfield to join Chelsea.

Speaking about these transfers, Carragher told Sky Sports:

“It’s been an absolute mess. It’s a joke. Liverpool have known they’ve needed midfield reinforcements from 12 months ago.”

The Reds have struggled to complete deals for their primary targets this window. They dropped their long-standing interest in Jude Bellingham due to his transfer value of around €100 million and he eventually joined Real Madrid.

The Merseysiders then completed two quick deals for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £35 million and £60 million respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's side joined Chelsea in the race for Moises Caicedo, making a stunning £110 million offer. However, the Ecuadorian rejected a move to Anfield and the Blues made a £115 million offer to complete his signing.

With Klopp identifying a No. 6 as a primary position of need, the Merseyside club also decided to pursue Southampton's Romeo Lavia. However, they had multiple bids rejected after failing to reach Southampton's asking price of £50 million.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now claimed that they are also set to miss out on Lavia, with the Belgian set to complete a move to Chelsea as well.

Jamie Carragher makes interesting claim on Liverpool's defense

Carragher has stated that the Reds should enter the window for a defender as well.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has identified defensive midfield and a player in the back four as key additions Liverpool need to make this window.

This comes after the Reds' 1-1 draw in their Premier League season opener against Chelsea on August 13. The Merseysiders' defensive struggles were visible in the game, as they conceded four shots on target against the Blues.

Carragher said:

"It's what type of defender you bring in. Is it a young player to get on the ball, bring it out from the back, maybe a left footer to provide Liverpool with a bit of balance?"

"But I just look at all the defenders now, and the real defender is Andy Robertson. He's been the star, getting after people, but he's been running up and down that line for five or six years now. It takes its toll."

He added:

"The big worry for me with Liverpool is defensively. The last action sums it up as they had a corner and they nearly conceded a goal at the other end."

"Liverpool need a holding midfielder. They need a real defender, an out-and-out defender who can play right across that back four."

The Reds were linked with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but the pair snubbed them to join Chelsea. In the game against Chelsea, summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was played in an unfamiliar No 6 role.

As per Goal, they could pivot to signing PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare. The 25-year-old will be a cheaper option as compared to their other targets, with a reported £32 million release clause.