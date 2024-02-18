“It’s absolutely brilliant” - Arsenal star receives special mention from Chris Sutton after impressing in 5-0 win at Burnley

Arsenal superstar and captain Martin Odegaard has received high praise from BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton after he impressed in their 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, February 17. The commanding victory at Turf Moor has kept the Gunners in second place in the Premier League standings.

The visitors were dominant throughout the game, with Martin Odegaard's early goal setting the pace. Just four minutes in, Odegaard found the net with a stunning strike from outside the box, thanks to an assist by Gabriel Martinelli, who cut the ball back for the captain.

Odegaard's powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner established momentum for Arsenal, and they held onto it for the entire match. That first goal, however, piqued Sutton's interest, as the former Aston Villa striker lavished praise on the Gunners' captain (via HITC):

“What a finish this is. It’s absolutely brilliant. Arsenal’s first real attack. Martinelli feeds it to Martin Odegaard and he takes one touch and hammers a left-footed shot into the corner. It was a really good first touch and it is a devastating finish. He pings the ball into the corner. It is the purest of strikes and Arsenal are off to a flyer again.”

This season, the playmaker has made 15 direct goal contributions in 31 games across all competitions, making him a vital piece in the north London side's attacking force.

Arsenal enjoy dominant win over Burnley at Turf Moor

The Gunners achieved an imposing 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, as their hosts struggled to keep the sheer force of their attack at bay.

The match started strongly for the visitors, with Odegaard scoring in the fourth minute. As half-time approached, the Gunners doubled their lead. A penalty was awarded for a foul by Lorenz Assignon on Leandro Trossard, which Bukayo Saka converted.

Right after the break, the England international found the net again, widening their lead with a powerful finish in the 47th minute. Trossard then added another just after the hour mark, making it 4-0. The final goal came from Kai Havertz, whose solo effort saw him weave through the defense to score in the 78th minute.

This victory marks the Gunners' sixth consecutive win, putting them just two points behind league leaders Liverpool. It has also improved their goal difference significantly (36), putting pressure on third-placed Manchester City. Burnley's defeat, meanwhile, leaves them seven points adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town.