"It's absolutely disgraceful" – Ex-Premier League player defends Michael Oliver after Arsenal red card vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie Redknapp has defended Michael Oliver after the referee sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal's recent 1-0 league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Earlier this Saturday (January 25), Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off in the 43rd minute of the game at Molineux Stadium. He was shown a straight red card after fouling Wolves full-back Matt Doherty.

After the end of the clash, Oliver allegedly received threats and abuse from a number of fans which has resulted into a police investigation. He is said to even have received death threats from disgruntled fans.

Opining on the aftermath, Redknapp claimed on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"It's absolutely disgraceful. We're getting to the point now with referees where if you're right, you're right and if you're wrong, you're corrupt. If we get to that point then we won't have any young referees that ever decide to want to go and be a referee in the game. I think it's disgraceful behaviour. Michael Oliver is far and away the best Premier League referee. I don't think it's even close."

Sharing more thoughts on Arsenal's sending off, Redknapp continued:

"Do I think it's a red card? No. And I'd hate for this to come up but it almost feels like a bit of an amber. It's a calculated challenge, it's not a great challenge, and I actually think it will get overturned. Given a bit more time, Michael Oliver might have probably only given a yellow. But that [abuse], for me, is just so unacceptable."

Redknapp, who made 295 Premier League appearances, concluded:

"Everyone makes mistakes but they're honest mistakes. We can count on one hand how many he's made in his career. He's a phenomenal referee. I always think that every match he does, he does it with integrity. If I was to play one more game in my life then he would be the referee that I'd want to do it because I think he's that good."

Arsenal in pole position to sign 18-year-old

According to Mirror, Arsenal are the favourites to sign Norwegian star Sverre Halseth Nypan in the future. They are using Martin Odegaard as a middle man to complete a potential deal for the Rosenborg player.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen to snap up Nypan.

Nypan, 18, has cemented himself as a key starter for Rosenborg since his debut in November 2022. The Arsenal-linked playmaker has bagged 13 goals and recorded 11 assists in 60 overall games for his current club.

